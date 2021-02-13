Latest Report On Local COVID-19 Cases

While local COVID-19 cases and restrictions have decreased, the virus is still making an impact on the High Desert. St. Charles reports as of Friday, Feb. 12, 2021:
- 16 COVID-19 patients
- Four of the COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, three of whom are on a ventilator
- 22,754 COVID-19 vaccinations given
Central Oregon Public Health Departments reported the following local cases from Friday:
- 5 new cases in Crook County
- 32 new cases in Deschutes County
- 11 new cases in Jefferson County
- Oregon Health Authority reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths in Central Oregon..
Total COVID-19 cases by county as of Friday, Feb. 12, 2021:
- 740 in Crook County
- 5,671 in Deschutes County
- 1,877 in Jefferson County
Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Deaths by County:
- 16 in Crook County
- 52 in Deschutes County
- 26 in Jefferson County
Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Vaccination data by County:
- 1,742 series in progress with 566 fully vaccinated in Crook County.
- Total people: 2,308
- 17,184 series in progress with 12,543 fully vaccinated in Deschutes County.
- Total people: 29,727
- 2,101 series in progress with 855 fully vaccinated in Jefferson County.
- Total people: 2,956
