Latest Report On Local COVID-19 Cases

While local COVID-19 cases and restrictions have decreased, the virus is still making an impact on the High Desert. St. Charles reports as of Friday, Feb. 12, 2021:

16 COVID-19 patients

Four of the COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, three of whom are on a ventilator

22,754 COVID-19 vaccinations given

Central Oregon Public Health Departments reported the following local cases from Friday:

5 new cases in Crook County

32 new cases in Deschutes County

11 new cases in Jefferson County

Oregon Health Authority reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths in Central Oregon..

Total COVID-19 cases by county as of Friday, Feb. 12, 2021:

740 in Crook County

5,671 in Deschutes County

1,877 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Deaths by County:

16 in Crook County

52 in Deschutes County

26 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Vaccination data by County: