Bend Elks Baseball Back With Revisions

The Bend Elks plan to play ball this summer, thanks to the creation the Team Oregon Alliance. This alliance, with the Corvallis Knights and Portland Pickles, is united in providing Oregon a healthy, safety-conscious schedule of college level wood bat baseball games.

“After losing the opportunity to play Bend Elks games in the 2020 summer, we are more excited than ever to bring college summer baseball back to Bend!” Bend Elks owner Kelsie Hirko stated. “Our community of players, fans, host families, sponsors, and staff mean so much to us and we cannot wait for our baseball family to be reunited this year.”

All three teams offer their communities affordable, wholesome summer entertainment from June

through August, while also employing over 200 full- and part-time employees, stimulating their

local economies, and serving as unique community attractions. “Our communities count on us,” said Hirko. “We’re a safe, comfortable, and

family-friendly gathering place, and we hire a lot of part-time employees in the summer, along

with contractors as well. We also attract visitors to our city and generate substantial business for

all our vendors.”

In the 2020 summer, the Portland Pickles hosted 60 games with as many as 100 fans per game in a single location. The Team Oregon alliance plans to use what was proven to work to provide a safe game experience for fans and staff in the 2021 year.

The official news release:

Today the Bend Elks, Corvallis Knights, and Portland Pickles of the West Coast League—are preparing for a healthy, safety-conscious 2021 schedule of outdoor summer events. This group of civic institutions is committed to working with state and local health authorities to

be utterly prepared to open, as soon as June, their ballparks safely.



While Bend and Corvallis did not host games last summer, the Portland Pickles successfully

managed an entire season in a single location, hosting 60 games with as many as 100 guests

per contest, with precisely zero reported COVID-related issues among fans or staff.“The Pickles are extremely grateful for our opportunity to play in 2020,” said Pickles president

Alan Miller, “and we look forward to both integrating and advancing the safety measures we put

With their practical experience in COVID management, the Pickles are pleased to share their

accumulated knowledge and protocols.

accumulated knowledge and protocols. Portland hosts Pickles games at Walker Stadium in Multnomah County, while Bend plays their home contests at historic Vince Genna Stadium in Deschutes County, and Corvallis at Oregon State University’s Goss Stadium in Benton County.

“We feel that we’re ready for summer 2021, and are in regular contact with our partners at

OSU,” said Corvallis president/GM Bre Miller. “The University is well-versed in health protocols

and has done a great job keeping their athletes and staff healthy. We appreciate their support,

we’ll lean on them for advice, and of course we’ll meet all OHA and Benton County guidelines

and protocols at the time of competition.”

Team Oregon is eager to celebrate the return of baseball and community gatherings in 2021, all

safely outdoors, while helping their clubs, employees, and partners get back to business.

In 2019, the combined attendance of the WCL’s three Oregon teams was 159,894. The

Corvallis Knights were named North America’s Summer Collegiate Team of the Year by the

influential Perfect Game website.

ABOUT THE WEST COAST LEAGUE

The West Coast League is the West’s premier summer collegiate baseball league. With a

footprint encompassing Oregon, Washington, British Columbia, and now Alberta, the WCL

showcases pro prospects from major college conferences around the nation. Every summer, the

league features unparalleled fan and player experiences, with the best baseball weather in

North America. The 2019 MLB amateur draft began with former Corvallis Knight Adley

Rutschman selected with the overall No. 1 pick by the Baltimore Orioles. Also, in 2019, 317

WCL alums were active in affiliated professional baseball, including 45 in the major leagues,

while overall attendance in the West Coast League increased to nearly half a million fans.