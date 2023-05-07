Salmon Bake Supports Native American Scholarships

Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) annual Salmon Bake, an event coordinated by the college’s Native American program and its First Nations Student Union Club, is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Bend campus’s athletic field. This is a free community event with entertainment for the whole family, featuring food, music, dance, vendors and a silent auction. All donations and auction proceeds go to support the COCC First Nations Student Union scholarship program.

Traditionally roasted salmon — skewered on sticks, ringing an open fire — will be served beginning at noon, with fish provided and prepared by Margie Tuckta of Warm Springs. Frybread will be supplied by Tamera Coffee of Warm Springs, among other food items served.

The day’s entertainment will feature flutist James Edmund Greeley, a Native American Music Awards winner whose work has featured on a Grammy-winning album, Quartz Creek’s powwow drumming and dancing, and a performance by Aztec dance group Mexica Tiahui. Proceeds from the silent auction of arts and crafts will support the First Nations Student Union scholarship program.

For the 2022-23 academic year, nearly 4% of the college’s students identified as American Indian or Alaska Native.